Police arrest 100 criminals in a week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Patrolling police Multan region have arrested 100 criminals during the ongoing crack down in one week besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons.

This was disclosed by PRO patrolling police Rauf Gilani while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He informed that SP Multan Region Zubaida Parveen has directed officers to ensure comprehensive crack down against criminals and violators of traffic rules. He said that patrolling police registered FIRs against 100 criminals and recovered two kalashnikov, three guns, ten pistols, rounds, 163 liters local made wine and over two kilograms Hashish from their possession during a week.

Patrolling police have also handed over two waif and stray kids to their families while offered help to 274 road users in emergencies, he added.

On the other hand, the department have launched tree plantation campaign under clean and green Pakistan project. The department have planted more than 10,000 saplings so far across the region. The SP Patrolling Police Multan region Zubaida Parveen has directed officers of all posts to ensure maximum tree plantation in their respective areas, Rauf added.