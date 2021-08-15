Police arrest 15 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered 3550 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a 9MM pistol from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held Amjad Mehmood and Muhammad Nadeem for having 1300 grams and 1250 grams charras respectively.

Civil Line police rounded up Sameer Javed for carrying a 9MM pistol. Gujar Khan police recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of Muhammad Imran, a 30 bore pistol from Usama Ali and a 30 bore pistol from Ehtesham Ali. Civil Line police seized a 30 bore pistol and booked Nazakatullah.

Saddar Baroni police held Kamran with 250 grams charras while Kotli Sattian police arrested Hameed Ahmed and seized 150 grams charras.

Airport police nabbed Muhammad Maqsood for having 325 grams charras and Waqar with 275 grams charras.

Mandra police arrested Muhammad Shahid and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession.

Waris Khan police apprehended Shakeel with a liquor bottle, Ghulam Mustafa with two liquor bottles and Bilal Khan with a liquor bottle.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.