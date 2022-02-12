UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Murder Accused From Hatri

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 12:42 AM

The Hyderabad police have arrested an alleged assailant who had been escaping arrest for last six months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested an alleged assailant who had been escaping arrest for last six months.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that in the jurisdiction of Hatri police station arrested the murder accused Babur Khan who had allegedly shot dead a young man Jahanzeb Rajput outside a hotel on Hyderabad Bypass on August 24, 2021.

The incident of killing was recorded in the CCTV footage of the hotel.

The spokesman said the police would obtain his physical remand from the judicial magistrate of February 12 for his interrogation.

The incident's FIR was lodged under section 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code at Hatri police station.

