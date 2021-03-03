Police arrest two for aerial firing; seven kite flyers, sellers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday continued raids to net those involved in aerial firing and kite flying ban violation and managed to arrest two for aerial firing and seven on kite flying and selling.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested two namely Adil Waheed and Muhammad Hamza, who were engaged in aerial firing during Basant after a video they posted on social media of the act went viral. Police also recovered a 12 bore repeater and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

SHO Pirwadhai informed that two other accused involved in aerial firing, Raja Ali and Raja Asad who were identified from the same video were already sent behind the bars. The accused youngsters posted a video on their social media accounts showed them enjoying on their rooftop as they fired into the sky aimlessly. As they carried out the criminal activity using automatic guns and pistols and songs could be heard playing in the background, he added.

Police consequently identified the young men and arrested four who were seen in the video. Weapons were also recovered from the detained individuals, police said, adding that they were carrying out raids to search for and nab the remaining persons.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have held seven other accused allegedly involved in kite flying and selling.

Gujar Khan police held four namely Munaib Ahmed, Zohaib, Aftab and Numan and recovered 100 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Ratta Amral police rounded up, Irfan for having 20 kites and two kite flying string rolls. Rawat police also netted two, Muhammad Qasim and Abdul Rauf and seized 210 kites and 10 chemical string rolls.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented adding police were making all out efforts to net the violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up a large number of kite sellers and flyers.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all out efforts were being made to control the kite flying, he added.

