Police arrested 38 gamblers in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 38 gamblers red-handedly who were busy in gambling during a marriage ceremony in village Babarki in the limits of Hassanbadal Police station.

Police spokesman said that, acting on a tip off, a police team raided at the marriage ceremony of Zain Ali in village Barbarki, and arrested as many as 38 people who involved in gambling.

Police recovered stake money worth of Rs 1.86 million, 23 mobiles worth Rs 0.12 million during the raid.