Police arrests accused.motorcycle, pistol,bullets recovered

Police in its continued drive against Criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday arrested an accused and recovered a motorcycle, 30 bore pistol, bullets and magazines, from his possession

MITHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against Criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday arrested an accused and recovered a motorcycle, 30 bore pistol, bullets and magazines, from his possession.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar Niazi, Station House Officer Nagarparkar police station, Hamid Mari with his staff cordoned off area and arrested a suspect Gulab Khan s/o Jaffer Khan khoso.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.