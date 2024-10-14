Police confronting anti-state elements in Bannu: Paktoon Yar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering, Paktoon Yar Khan has said that an attack occurred at Bannu Police Lines shortly after the funeral of a martyred officer.

Giving details of the incident, he said that Bannu Police are actively confronting anti-state elements.

He said that five terrorists have infiltrated the police lines, and an exchange of fire is ongoing, involving both small and large weapons.

Authorities have sealed off the surrounding areas, with concerns about potential casualties and financial losses. Emergency protocols have been implemented in hospitals across Bannu. The minister said that terrorism in any form is unacceptable.