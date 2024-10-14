Open Menu

Police Confronting Anti-state Elements In Bannu: Paktoon Yar

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Police confronting anti-state elements in Bannu: Paktoon Yar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering, Paktoon Yar Khan has said that an attack occurred at Bannu Police Lines shortly after the funeral of a martyred officer.

Giving details of the incident, he said that Bannu Police are actively confronting anti-state elements.

He said that five terrorists have infiltrated the police lines, and an exchange of fire is ongoing, involving both small and large weapons.

Authorities have sealed off the surrounding areas, with concerns about potential casualties and financial losses. Emergency protocols have been implemented in hospitals across Bannu. The minister said that terrorism in any form is unacceptable.

Related Topics

Attack Bannu Fire Police Exchange

Recent Stories

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

2 minutes ago
 Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

1 hour ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

1 hour ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

1 hour ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

2 hours ago
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

3 hours ago
 Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

4 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan