UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Search & Strike Operation Rescued Abductee From Outskirts Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police in search & strike operation rescued abductee from outskirts of city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Police successfully rescued an abductee from the outskirts of the City, who was abducted last night in a wide range of search and strike operation here on Saturday.

This was stated by SP Rural Sajjad Hussain while talking to media men during a media briefing here. SP Rural Sajjad Hussain that the operation was carried out by Shahpur Police Station as soon as the information was received of the abduction, a search operation was launched by setting up roadblocks in the surrounding areas. The abductee could not be evacuated due to roadblocks, he informed.

He said due to high security alert, the accused kept the abductee in a nearby open place and during the search operation, the abductee was rescued from an uninhabited area.

He disclosed that two alleged accused Hazrat Ali and Zafar Khan were also arrested during the operation who were involved in the abduction of the person over money dispute. Sajjad Hussain said that weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused have confessed to kidnapping the abductee over a money transaction dispute and an investigation has also been launched against the alleged accused for further information into the case, Sajjad Hussain said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Kidnapping Police Station Alert Shahpur Money Media From

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

2 hours ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

2 hours ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

2 hours ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

2 hours ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

2 hours ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.