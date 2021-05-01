Police in search & strike operation rescued abductee from outskirts of city

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Police successfully rescued an abductee from the outskirts of the City, who was abducted last night in a wide range of search and strike operation here on Saturday.

This was stated by SP Rural Sajjad Hussain while talking to media men during a media briefing here. SP Rural Sajjad Hussain that the operation was carried out by Shahpur Police Station as soon as the information was received of the abduction, a search operation was launched by setting up roadblocks in the surrounding areas. The abductee could not be evacuated due to roadblocks, he informed.

He said due to high security alert, the accused kept the abductee in a nearby open place and during the search operation, the abductee was rescued from an uninhabited area.

He disclosed that two alleged accused Hazrat Ali and Zafar Khan were also arrested during the operation who were involved in the abduction of the person over money dispute. Sajjad Hussain said that weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused have confessed to kidnapping the abductee over a money transaction dispute and an investigation has also been launched against the alleged accused for further information into the case, Sajjad Hussain said.