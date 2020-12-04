Police launch search operation in Chakri, Sehal, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Chakri, Sehal6 and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Chontra Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched a large number of houses while several persons were also interrogated.

Four accused namely Shakeel, Zaib Khan, Shaheedullah and Taibullah were netted for possessing illegal weapons and police recovered three 223 bore rifles, one 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman said the search operations under National Action Plan to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.