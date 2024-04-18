Open Menu

Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For Pakistan-New Zealand T20 Cricket Series

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has completed security & traffic arrangements for Pakistan New Zealand T20 cricket series in Rawalpindi and Lahore

Punjab Police has completed security & traffic arrangements for Pakistan New Zealand T20 cricket series in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Punjab Police made foolproof security arrangements for the first match of the T-20 series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

As per details, the first three matches of the Pakistan-New Zealand series will be played in Rawalpindi, while the last two matches will be played in Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that a better strategy has been adopted to ensure the conduct of matches in a peaceful and safe environment, the police force is committed to provide full security to the players, match officials and fans.

He said that coordination with all institutions including Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies is complete, more than 15000 officers and officials are performing security duty on five matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

He directed the officers to continue search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations around hotels, routes and stadiums.

Monitoring of stadiums, hotels and the route of teams should be ensured with the help of Safe Cities Authority cameras, the IG Punjab said and added that lady police officers will be deputed for security and checking of women cricket fans. Implementation of traffic plans should be ensured for uninterrupted flow of traffic and adequate parking.

The IG Punjab directed that Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force teams should conduct effective patrolling around the stadiums, the staff posted at the entrances and exits of the stadiums should behave politely with the citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions of the Punjab Police to enjoy cricket matches in a safe environment.

