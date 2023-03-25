UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arrests Twenty Five Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Police recovers huge quantity of drugs, arrests twenty five accused

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested 25 accused and recovered gutka, mainpuri, weapon, wine and illicit liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Shahnawaz Chachar, SHO Matli police station Ayaz Ali Bhatti with his team raided on gambling den and arrested a gambler Pervaiz Saand red handed and recovered one mobile phone, cash and playing cards while his two accomplices Akhtr Pakahali and Eidoo Pakhali managed to escape. Police registered a case against the accused under Gambling Act.

In another crackdown, two gutka sellers Rajoo Kolhi and Lachmi were arrested possessing 1000 packets of safina gutka and mainpuri and 8 bags of mainpuri powder while his four accomplices Hatim Nizamani, Dost Ali Wassan, Bashir Soomro and Irshad Thebo managed to escape from the scene.

Incharge CIA Badin Inspector Muhammad Rahim Khoso with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdictions arrested two drug peddlers Mashooq Umrani and Aslam Umrani and recovered 3300 safina satche from their possession and held drug peddler JUman Sheedi with 54 pints of whisky and registered case at Kario Ghanwar police station.

Meanwhile SHO Kario Ghanwar police station Ashiq Ali Lund conducted a successful raid in his jurisdiction and arrested three wanted criminals Muhammad Ramzan Gaaho,Noor Hassan Gaaho and Akber Gaaho who had injured a school teachers and students a few days ago.

SHOs of various police stations including Nindo,Rajo Khanai, Talhar,Pangrio, Gulab Leghari, Khoski, Tando Ghulam Ali, Kadhan Khorwaah, Daey and Tando Bago while conducting crackdown against criminals, arrested seven accused and seized a large quantity of gutka, mainpuri, illicit liquor from their possession.

