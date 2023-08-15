Open Menu

Police Register FIR Of Journalist Mahar's Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The Sukkur Police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) of the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar on the complaint of his elder brother Karamullah Mahar

Six main suspects Sher Muhammad alias Sheral Mahar, Khurram Naseer Mahar, Qurban Mahar, Roshan, Gulzar and Mir Muhammad Mahar, and three unknown accused have been nominated in the case lodged at the C Section Police Station under sections 302, 120 B, 337, 440, 247, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 6/7 of Anti -errorism Act (ATA).

According to the postmortem report, the deceased died of gunshot wounds.

Jan Mohammad Mahar, bureau chief of the Sindhi-language cable television network KTN news, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle on Queens Road late Sunday night.

