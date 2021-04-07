UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Retrieved 25 Marla Commercial Property

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

Police retrieved 25 marla commercial property

Lahore police retrieved commercial property worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation in Gulberg area here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore police retrieved commercial property worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation in Gulberg area here on Wednesday.

As per details, an overseas Pakistani resident Sonia Irfan had purchased 25 marla commercial property at MM Alam Road Lahore in the year 2006.

Later, she along with her husband had been settled at abroad for twenty years.

The land grabbers in their absence, occupied the commercial property.

The land grabbers had not given her possession of the property even the litigation was decided in her favor.

Sonia ultimately referred to Anti Qabza Mafia Cell at Capital City Police Lahore and submitted a written application to the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who directed concerned police officers to take immediate action to retrieve the property.

The commercial property was retrieved by Lahore police and the possession was given to the actual owner.

CCPO Lahore said that there was no space for land grabbers, goons and their patronsin the city adding that the Lahore police had been dealing with iron hands to those whohad illegally occupied the land and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Road Gulberg From Million

Recent Stories

Five years after attack, I. Coast resort struggles ..

3 minutes ago

MCI organizes 1st food safety training workshop fo ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

Over 30 Turkish Military Sentenced to Life in 2016 ..

3 minutes ago

South Korean Regulator Authorizes Janssen COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

WAM and Israel’s TPS sign cooperation agreement

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.