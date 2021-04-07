Police retrieved 25 marla commercial property

Lahore police retrieved commercial property worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation in Gulberg area here on Wednesday

As per details, an overseas Pakistani resident Sonia Irfan had purchased 25 marla commercial property at MM Alam Road Lahore in the year 2006.

Later, she along with her husband had been settled at abroad for twenty years.

The land grabbers in their absence, occupied the commercial property.

The land grabbers had not given her possession of the property even the litigation was decided in her favor.

Sonia ultimately referred to Anti Qabza Mafia Cell at Capital City Police Lahore and submitted a written application to the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who directed concerned police officers to take immediate action to retrieve the property.

The commercial property was retrieved by Lahore police and the possession was given to the actual owner.

CCPO Lahore said that there was no space for land grabbers, goons and their patronsin the city adding that the Lahore police had been dealing with iron hands to those whohad illegally occupied the land and property of citizens.