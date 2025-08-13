Open Menu

Police Trains 50 CPO Staff In AI Tools

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police organised an Artificial Intelligence (AI) training course to enhance the office efficiency of its staff at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Wednesday.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, 50 employees from various CPO branches participated in the training, including 3 assistants, 6 senior clerks, 20 data entry operators, and 21 junior clerks.

The course covered the use of AI tools such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini.

DIG Training Rao Munir Zia said the training aimed to introduce innovation in office work, adding that AI skills will enable staff to perform their duties more effectively.

