Police,PS take action against arms carriers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :In a joint operation, police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) successfully apprehended an accused involved in arms carriers.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, through monitoring and vigilant checking of the safe city cameras and social media monitoring an accused was captured.

On identification by the Safe Cities surveillance, police arrested Abdullah and recovered 30 bore pistols with ammunition. A case has been registered against the suspect.

Furthermore, the social media monitoring led to the identification of two more accomplices of the suspect and a team has been formed to apprehend the culprits.

SP Shahzad Rafique Awan said illicit weapons escalate crime incidents, police launched acrackdown on weapon holders.