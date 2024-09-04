Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

A meeting of the Divisional Task Force was held at the office of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, who chaired the meeting to review arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad Divisio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Task Force was held at the office of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, who chaired the meeting to review arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Two Syed Amar Hussain, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korei, and Divisional Officer EPI Dr. Arshad Ali, while Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahriyar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, and Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Arslan Salim participated through video link.

On this occasion, Commissioner Sajjad Hyder directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention to administering polio drops to every child under the age of five during the anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the division, so that the target set during the campaign can be achieved.

The commissioner further said that considering the presence of poliovirus in the province and the health of children, any kind of negligence should be avoided during the special anti-polio campaign so that the campaign can be made 100% successful.

Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to ensure the deployment of police personnel at polio transit points during the campaign, and the administration of all schools should be bound to cooperate with the teams for administering polio drops to children.

Commissioner directed the health department officials to formulate a better micro-plan for making the campaign successful, as well as to pay special attention to the training of polio teams.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of all three districts briefed about the measures taken regarding the special anti-polio campaign.

Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korei briefed the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign will be launched in 13 union councils of three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division, including Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze, from September 9 to 15. During the campaign, polio drops will be administered to 1011985 children under the age of five in the division.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the teams during the last polio campaign.

APP/rzq/mwq