Polish Embassy Celebrates It's Country Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At an event held to mark Poland’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day on Tuesday, the Polish Ambassador delivered an impassioned speech reflecting on the resilience of Poland’s independence and its enduring commitment to global peace.

The celebration highlighted Poland’s history, resilience, and solidarity with global partners in times of conflict, underscoring its support for Ukraine amid Russia's aggression and its humanitarian outreach in Gaza and Lebanon.

The evening also spotlighted Poland’s long-standing friendship with Pakistan, dating back 62 years, which has blossomed through shared interests in trade, exploration, and cultural exchange. As Poland prepares to assume the EU presidency in 2025, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of unity within Europe and recognized Pakistan’s new role on the UN Security Council as a significant step for global cooperation.

Throughout the night, attendees were treated to inspiring tributes to Polish and Pakistani mountaineers and explorers, with an exhibition showcasing the achievements of famous climbers like Wanda Rutkiewicz and Jerzy Kukuczka. The event’s highlight was a musical performance by a group of female musicians from Hunza, symbolizing the spiritual bond between the two nations.

The celebration reinforced the strength of the Pak-Polish partnership, showing how a shared love for mountains and respect for heritage has woven lasting ties between the people of both countries.

