Portion of mountain in Chatpari village caved in after lightning incident

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :After the lightning incident in Chatpari village near Havelian, the mountain has become dangerous for the surrounding villages as a heavy boulder fell on a house in the village that fortunately resulted in no causality.

Village Council Chairman Phalwali, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Gujjar, told APP that a heavy stone fell from the mountain on Thursday and destroyed the boundary wall of a nearby house; fortunately, all the residents remained safe.

The lightning incident claimed two lives of children and as the mountain has become a threat to the residents of the village some of its parts have caved in, the chairman added.

Chaudhary said that in case of heavy rain at night, the portion of the mountain can cause an accident, and heavy boulders can fall and cause great damage.

He also demanded to resolve the issue and provide an alternate place for the threatened houses and asked for financial compensation for the families of children who lost their lives in the incident.