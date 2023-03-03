UrduPoint.com

Portion Of Mountain In Chatpari Village Caved In After Lightning Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Portion of mountain in Chatpari village caved in after lightning incident

After the lightning incident in Chatpari village near Havelian, the mountain has become dangerous for the surrounding villages as a heavy boulder fell on a house in the village that fortunately resulted in no causality

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :After the lightning incident in Chatpari village near Havelian, the mountain has become dangerous for the surrounding villages as a heavy boulder fell on a house in the village that fortunately resulted in no causality.

Village Council Chairman Phalwali, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Gujjar, told APP that a heavy stone fell from the mountain on Thursday and destroyed the boundary wall of a nearby house; fortunately, all the residents remained safe.

The lightning incident claimed two lives of children and as the mountain has become a threat to the residents of the village some of its parts have caved in, the chairman added.

Chaudhary said that in case of heavy rain at night, the portion of the mountain can cause an accident, and heavy boulders can fall and cause great damage.

He also demanded to resolve the issue and provide an alternate place for the threatened houses and asked for financial compensation for the families of children who lost their lives in the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Threatened Boulder Havelian Abdul Razzaq All From

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in journalists' legislation case ..

6 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after bris ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after brisk start of Kings

22 minutes ago
 'My script was common man's catharsis', says Maula ..

'My script was common man's catharsis', says Maula Jutt famed writer Nasir Adeeb ..

10 minutes ago
 Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

10 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of detained ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of detained PTI leaders, workers

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanve ..

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donates Rs 480 m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.