Power Pilferers Attack LESCO Team In Shahpur Village

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Electricity thieves attacked and tortured an inspection team of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) in Shahpur village.

According to the LESCO spokesman here Sunday, the Shahpur Sub-Divisi on team conducted an operation in connection with its anti-electricity theft campaign in Shahpur village. During the operation, the LESCO staff tried to disconnect an illegal connection, but the accused along with his accomplices attacked and tortured the officials. The accused also snatched the mobile phone from one of the officials and deleted all the office data.

The LESCO submitted an application for registration of an FIR against the accused in the police station concerned.

The spokesman added that Bediyan Road Sub-Division's team detected a LESCO official stealing electricity in Banker Society. The team seized the wire used in the theft and also got registered a case against the accused in the local police station. The accused, Javed Aslam, working as Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in Airport Sub-Division, has immediately been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

