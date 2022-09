Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Zaitoon Textile, Hussain Abad, Mujtaba Saood, Loona, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad and al-Fareed feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Mochiwala Road, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Maqboolpur, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (September 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from 466 Road, Rasiyana, Sain Wazir Ali, People's (Sharif Abad), Jalal Abad, Salooni Jhal, Gojra Road (Naradada), City, Dijkot Road, Kutchery Bazaar and Farooq feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas People's Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Yasrab feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden, Hilal Road and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 08.

Meanwhile, power supply from Shehbaz Khail, Moocch, Bhariyunwala, Dillaywali and new Khawaja Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Shehbaz Khail grid station will remain suspended for 18 hours from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, whereas, Ahmad Nagar feeder linked with132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday(September 08, 2022).