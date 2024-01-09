Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, the power supply from Guna, Badiana Express, Vario, Langrayi-wali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura feeders on January (14,21,28) and Mandi, Sambrial, Darul islam, Airport, Dhana-wala feeders on January (16,20,23,27,30) will remain suspended from 9:00am to 2:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.