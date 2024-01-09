Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Power shutdown notice

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, the power supply from Guna, Badiana Express, Vario, Langrayi-wali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura feeders on January (14,21,28) and Mandi, Sambrial, Darul islam, Airport, Dhana-wala feeders on January (16,20,23,27,30) will remain suspended from 9:00am to 2:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Nizamabad Gujranwala Sialkot Sambrial January From GEPCO Airport

Recent Stories

A Groundbreaking Top Quality Camera - Here’s How ..

A Groundbreaking Top Quality Camera - Here’s How realme C67 Wins the Segment w ..

12 minutes ago
 BRT Peshawar bags its 5th Int'l Accolade for Susta ..

BRT Peshawar bags its 5th Int'l Accolade for Sustainable Transport

9 minutes ago
 Int'l workshop on curriculum development through p ..

Int'l workshop on curriculum development through project based learning held at ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor stresses to maintain financial discipline ..

Governor stresses to maintain financial discipline in varsities

9 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive enters 2nd day

Anti-polio drive enters 2nd day

9 minutes ago
 CM Baqar lays foundation stone of interchange to l ..

CM Baqar lays foundation stone of interchange to link M9- N5 roads

9 minutes ago
Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against reject ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against rejection of PTI founder's nominatio ..

9 minutes ago
 Raids, search operations intensified before Jan 26 ..

Raids, search operations intensified before Jan 26 in IIOJK

9 minutes ago
 PHC Abbottabad bench's Election Tribunal disqualif ..

PHC Abbottabad bench's Election Tribunal disqualifies Azam Khan, declares Nawaz ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Secures TÜV Renewal of ISO 26000 Ce ..

Dubai Customs Secures TÜV Renewal of ISO 26000 Certification

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy And Royal Saudi Naval Forces Hold Ex ..

Pakistan Navy And Royal Saudi Naval Forces Hold Expert Level Staff Talks

23 minutes ago
 PPP fighting against poverty, inflation: Bachal Sh ..

PPP fighting against poverty, inflation: Bachal Shah

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan