Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.
According to a press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Vario, Langray-wali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura and vision feeders on February (11,18,25), Ladhar feeder on February (11,15,18,22,25), Butter, Malik Shah-wali feeders on February (14,21,28), Bridge, Colony, Downstream, Upstream feeders on February (26,29), Chaprar, Bajwat-1, Sirah feeders on February (12,15,19,22,26,29), Mandi, Sambrial, Darul islam, Airport, Dhana feeders on February (13,17,20,24,27) and Badoke, Malkhanwala, Bhopalwala feeders on February (3,6,10,13,17,20,24,27) will remain suspended from 9:00am to 2:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.
