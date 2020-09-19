UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:05 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from al-Habib and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Lahore Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Ashraf Abad, Misaqul Mall and Ghazi Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Akbar Gulab, S-II, Lal Kothi, Sultani Alast, Makkoana, Nazeer Shaheed, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala Road and Borstal Jail feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 11 am on Monday (Sept 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Ideal Mill, Fesco-5, Fesco-6, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Jamia Abad, Taja Beerwala and Manara feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 amto 12:30 noon on Sept 21.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Jail Company Road Chiniot Jaranwala Gojra Ghazi From Faisal Spinning Mills Limited P

Recent Stories

DC Abbottabad inaugurates anti polio campaign

6 minutes ago

First Hazara DRC conference aimed to solve problem ..

11 minutes ago

645 new Coronavirus cases reported; seven deaths i ..

11 minutes ago

Zardari to take part in APC through video link, sa ..

22 minutes ago

RSEZ: A land of growing opportunity for the region ..

17 minutes ago

Polio campaign to start from Monday in Sindh provi ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.