Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from al-Habib and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Lahore Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Ashraf Abad, Misaqul Mall and Ghazi Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Akbar Gulab, S-II, Lal Kothi, Sultani Alast, Makkoana, Nazeer Shaheed, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala Road and Borstal Jail feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 11 am on Monday (Sept 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Ideal Mill, Fesco-5, Fesco-6, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Jamia Abad, Taja Beerwala and Manara feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 amto 12:30 noon on Sept 21.