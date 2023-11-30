Open Menu

Power Suspension On Bannu, Mansehra, Hattar Grids Notified

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Power suspension on Bannu, Mansehra, Hattar grids notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on 1st December from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Kurram Ghar and Power House grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 2nd and 5th December from 9 a.m. to3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Murad Pur, Khaki, Bafa, Shankari, Balakot feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from the Hattar-Saadi Cement Factory Transmission Line on 2nd December from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Saadi Cement Factory grid Connected feeders will face inconvenience.

