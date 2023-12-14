Power suspension on Haripur, Besham, Hattar grids notified

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Haripur-Havelian Transmission Line on 16th December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV AMC, Nathiya Gali, Abbottabad, Kholian Bala grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Besham Transmission Line on 17th December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hattar 1, 2, Hattar Special Zone Haripur Kholian Bala and Haripur and Hevellian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Hattar-Saadi Cement Factory Transmission Line on 17th December from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Saadi Cement Factory grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.