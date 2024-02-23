Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar-Wah grids notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Transmission Line on 27th February from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi and Kohat grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 25th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PIC, Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital , Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate,, Express 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, PHA, Omrok , Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI 1, 2, Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 25th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Shaukat Khanam feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House on 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Hattar - Wah Transmission Line on 25th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1, 2, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Haripur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak