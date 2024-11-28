PPP All Set To Celebrate Foundation Day In Multan Also
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to celebrate its 57th Foundation Day with fervor and enthusiasm on Nov 30, reaffirming its position as the country’s leading democratic and popular political party
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to celebrate its 57th Foundation Day with fervor and enthusiasm on Nov 30, reaffirming its position as the country’s leading democratic and popular political party.
This was announced by PPP South Punjab Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam in a statement, issued here on Thursday.
He said that the PPP remains steadfast in upholding the vision and manifesto of its founding leader, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.
In Multan, the central event would take place on Saturday, Nov 30, at Dumra Farmhouse, Qasim Bela Garden Town Road, 2:00 PM. The public gathering will feature a live address by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said, they have invited Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider as the guest of honor.
Recent Stories
Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa
5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes
100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed
10 factory workers injured
Funds provided to 7 UAF students to launch Startup Company
Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI
Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human suffer ..
No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal ..
245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcoming Campaign in Jamshoro
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha
Life-term awarded in murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall49 seconds ago
-
5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes19 seconds ago
-
100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed21 seconds ago
-
10 factory workers injured23 seconds ago
-
Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI18 minutes ago
-
Drug-dealer arrested18 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human sufferings18 minutes ago
-
No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal Minister for Informa ..18 minutes ago
-
245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcoming Campaign in Jamshoro18 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
Life-term awarded in murder case26 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ26 minutes ago