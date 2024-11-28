Open Menu

PPP All Set To Celebrate Foundation Day In Multan Also

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to celebrate its 57th Foundation Day with fervor and enthusiasm on Nov 30, reaffirming its position as the country’s leading democratic and popular political party

This was announced by PPP South Punjab Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam in a statement, issued here on Thursday.

He said that the PPP remains steadfast in upholding the vision and manifesto of its founding leader, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

In Multan, the central event would take place on Saturday, Nov 30, at Dumra Farmhouse, Qasim Bela Garden Town Road, 2:00 PM. The public gathering will feature a live address by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said, they have invited Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider as the guest of honor.

