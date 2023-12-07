Open Menu

PPP Believes In Democratic Norms: Dr Nafeesa Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 09:27 PM

PPP believes in democratic norms: Dr Nafeesa Shah

Former MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah has said that the PPP will win the upcoming general elections with a huge majority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Former MNA Dr. Nafeesa Shah has said that the PPP will win the upcoming general elections with a huge majority.

Speaking at a local gathering in Khairpur on Thursday, she said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and workers restored the democracy in the country.

She claimed the PPP would win general elections with a huge majority and support of the masses and form the next government.

Dr Nafeesa said that the PPP fully believed in democratic norms and has deep roots among the masses because of its services for them. She said that our party had provided all basic facilities to the people of Sindh.

She said that the PPP always served the masses by providing health facilities, education, institutions, and sanitation as well as empowering the women of Pakistan.

