PPP Candidates Elected As Mayor, Dy Mayor Hyderabad Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Kashif Ali Shoro and Muhammad Saghir Qureshi, the candidates nominated by Pakistan Peoples' Party were elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, respectively on Wednesday

According to Muhammad Yousif Majeedano, Returning Officer of the indirect election for the seat of Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, both Kashif, son of Deedar Hussain and Muhammad Saghir, son of Bashir Ahmed have been declared elected unopposed as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, respectively, following the withdrawal of nomination papers from other candidates on both seats.

The Returning Officer declared both PPP candidates as elected unopposed while exercising powers under Rule 53 (1) of the Sindh Local Councils (Election) Rules-2015.

