PPP determines to build progressive society: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that the party was determined to build a progressive, enlightened, egalitarian and just society for which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives.

In a message on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the PPP, he said that the philosophy of the Party’s founding Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the promise to every citizen of provision of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, adding "We are still firm on that philosophy."

Asif Zardari vowed to create a Pakistan based on the ideology of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, one free of class exploitation.

He paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for restoring of the democracy and said that the martyrs were the heroes of the democratic nation.

The party workers were our invaluable asset, he added.

The former president vowed to make Pakistan a place with books in every child’s hands, farmers getting fair fruits of labour and labourers attaining justice.

He said that today the Constitution was supreme and for the restoration of this constitution in original form, thousands of workers rendered incomparable sacrifices.

Asif Zardari said that it was a great achievement of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that today there was freedom of speech in the country for which the party workers had struggled long and hard.

He said that an independent, dignified, sovereign Pakistan was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Asif Zardari urged the masses to support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the young leader would not disappoint the nation.