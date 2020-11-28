PPP to hold torch bearer rally to welcome Asifa Bhutto Zardari in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan People Party Multan would take out torch bearer rally to welcome Asifa Bhutto Zardari here on Sunday evening.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and Nawabzada Ahmed Mahmood would lead the rally.

The rally would commence from Fort Qasim Stadium and culminated at the same point after different route in the city.

PPP leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari were likely to address the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement which was scheduled on November 30 at Fort Qasim Stadium.