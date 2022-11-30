UrduPoint.com

PPP To Serve Nation Like Past: Nayyar Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said the PPP would serve the nation like it did in the past

He was addressing the ceremony on the occasion of the 55th foundation day organised by the PPP Lahore chapter at Baab-e-Pakistan here.

He said the Pakistan People's Party believed in the power of people and hoped the PPP would come in power with the support of its workers and the masses.

He said that an operator of a charity organization could not run a country. He said that Imran Khan did not learn lesson of democracy, adding that Khan always followed dictatorship.

He critcised the PTI chairman for his unconstitutional acts and misuse of national exchequer.

He paid tribute to founder of the PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for his services for the country like introduction of the Constitution.

PPP leaders Rana Farooq Saeed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Latif Khosa, Chaudhry Aslam Gill and others also addressed the ceremony.

Speech of Chairman PPP and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was shown on a big screen in the ceremony.

The workers presented different kinds of local dances, fireworks and horse dancing on the occasion.

