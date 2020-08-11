UrduPoint.com
PPP To Stage ,protest Rally Against Load-shedding, Detection Bills On Aug 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party Hyderabad has announced to stage protest rally on Wednesday (August 12) against unannounced load-shedding, issuance of detection bills and allegedly demanding of illegal amount for changing of faulty transformers by HESCO authorities in cities and rural areas.

The Secretary General PPP district Hyderabad Ali Mohammad Sahito in a statement said rally will be taken out from the party's district office "People's Secretariat" located at District Council building to Hyderabad Press Club at about 11 a.

m.

On the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and provincial president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro workers of all wings will participate in the rally to record protest against alleged HESCO injustices.

Rally led by PPP district president Saghir Ahmed Qureshi will be attended by all elected representatives including senators, members of National and provincial Assemblies and local bodies to raise voice against detection bills, announced load-shedding and other issues related to power supply in the city.

