PPP To Win LB Election Of Quetta, Lasbela By Taking Full Part: Tareen

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Friday said that PPP workers would take full part in the Local Body (LB) election with an aim to win the local Government election in Quetta and Lasbela district with big margin

He expressed these views while talking to officials and workers of Quetta division after the announcement of schedule of local body elections in Quetta and Lasbela district by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Khair Mohammad Tareen said that PPP was fighting for the rights of the people, therefore, the party lives in the hearts of the people.

He said People of Balochistan PPP candidates won the local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan saying that now PPP would win the local body elections in Quetta and Lasbela by taking full part.

He said that PPP workers should run their election campaigns in full swing during the local body elections in Quetta and Lasbela and play their role in their success.

