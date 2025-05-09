PPRA Trains Officials To Boost Efficiency, Transparency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM
The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has organized a two-day training workshop to improve public procurement standards in Pakistan by enhancing the capacities of professionals on compliance of the regulatory framework, implementation of procedures and the use of the e-procurement system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has organized a two-day training workshop to improve public procurement standards in Pakistan by enhancing the capacities of professionals on compliance of the regulatory framework, implementation of procedures and the use of the e-procurement system.
The training was held at the EPADS Training Hall of PPRA. Procurement officers, compliance professionals, and representatives from various government departments and public sector organizations attended the workshop.
Senior PPRA officials including Dr. Aslam Waseem, DG (Legal), Farukh Bashir, Director (Training), and S. Jahangir Rizvi, AD (Training) led the training sessions, delivered lectures and presented case studies on PPRA rules and regulations, procurement planning, bidding procedures and evaluation criteria, e-procurement systems, and transparency mechanisms.
PPRA, Pakistan, accords top priority to capacity building on public procurement and already collaborates with leading universities of the country, including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and Institute of Business Administration (IBA). This collaboration focuses on developing and offering certification and diploma programs to improve contract management, public procurement practices, and skills in Pakistan.
PPRA is closely working with the World Bank to build capacity, finalise a competency framework and develop accredited training modules.
It aims to ensure the development of a structured certification system and integration of procurement education into university curricula, creating a sustainable, value-driven, and transparent procurement ecosystem.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..
Murder case accused arrested
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market
India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 193 minutes ago
-
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the War Contingency Plan3 minutes ago
-
Murder case accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 1416 minutes ago
-
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression3 minutes ago
-
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various fields3 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman stresses emergency preparedness during surprise visit to Disaster Management HQ3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'3 minutes ago
-
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant3 minutes ago
-
Role of CPEC & BRI enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure, Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant47 minutes ago