PRCS, Norwegian Red Cross to enhance global humanitarian action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Farzhana Naek held a productive meeting with the President of the Norwegian Red Cross, Siri Hatlen, to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and explore avenues for enhanced support to the people of Pakistan most affected by climate change. The meeting was held at the Norwegian Red Cross office during PRCS chairperson's visit to Oslo, Norway.

According to a press release issued by PRCS here Friday, Farzhana Naek emphasized that her visit to was part of her ongoing advocacy for communities across Pakistan whose lives and livelihoods continue to be devastated by climate-induced disasters. She underscored that her Primary objective was to mobilize greater international aid and grants, particularly in the area of health, to ensure long-term relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected population in different regions of Pakistan.

She further called that Pakistan should be at the top of the list for climate aid, given the scale and severity of the impacts it is experiencing.

“International Humanitarian Law and Climate Justice remain a top priority for PRCS, with a focus on protecting the most vulnerable communities", she said

Ms Siri Hatlen said that the Norwegian Red Cross deeply values more than 20 years of strong cooperation and partnership with the PRCS.

She appreciated jointly accomplished work in health, clean water, national society development, finance development, sanitation, and disaster response. She also appreciated the efforts of PRCS in this regard, and especially the transformation plan under the leadership of Farzhana Naek.

On the sidelines of her visit, the chairperson also held meetings with Simen Saxebøl, Acting Secretary General of Norwegian Red Cross and Erik Abild, Director for the Humanitarian Department at Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD). During the meetings she focused on building climate-adapted health systems and engaging in international climate policy, strengthening humanitarian response to natural disasters and armed conflict, and addressing the humanitarian needs of Afghans returning to their home country.

This visit marks an important step in reinforcing the shared humanitarian mission of PRCS and Norwegian Red Cross to alleviate human suffering and build resilient communities.