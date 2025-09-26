PRCS, Norwegian Red Cross To Enhance Global Humanitarian Action
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Farzhana Naek held a productive meeting with the President of the Norwegian Red Cross, Siri Hatlen, to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and explore avenues for enhanced support to the people of Pakistan most affected by climate change. The meeting was held at the Norwegian Red Cross office during PRCS chairperson's visit to Oslo, Norway.
According to a press release issued by PRCS here Friday, Farzhana Naek emphasized that her visit to was part of her ongoing advocacy for communities across Pakistan whose lives and livelihoods continue to be devastated by climate-induced disasters. She underscored that her Primary objective was to mobilize greater international aid and grants, particularly in the area of health, to ensure long-term relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected population in different regions of Pakistan.
She further called that Pakistan should be at the top of the list for climate aid, given the scale and severity of the impacts it is experiencing.
“International Humanitarian Law and Climate Justice remain a top priority for PRCS, with a focus on protecting the most vulnerable communities", she said
Ms Siri Hatlen said that the Norwegian Red Cross deeply values more than 20 years of strong cooperation and partnership with the PRCS.
She appreciated jointly accomplished work in health, clean water, national society development, finance development, sanitation, and disaster response. She also appreciated the efforts of PRCS in this regard, and especially the transformation plan under the leadership of Farzhana Naek.
On the sidelines of her visit, the chairperson also held meetings with Simen Saxebøl, Acting Secretary General of Norwegian Red Cross and Erik Abild, Director for the Humanitarian Department at Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD). During the meetings she focused on building climate-adapted health systems and engaging in international climate policy, strengthening humanitarian response to natural disasters and armed conflict, and addressing the humanitarian needs of Afghans returning to their home country.
This visit marks an important step in reinforcing the shared humanitarian mission of PRCS and Norwegian Red Cross to alleviate human suffering and build resilient communities.
Recent Stories
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRCS, Norwegian Red Cross to enhance global humanitarian action9 minutes ago
-
Survey launched for flood victims' rehabilitation19 minutes ago
-
MNA appreciates AIHS for raising public awareness about pharmacists19 minutes ago
-
Preparations reviewed for upcoming polio campaign29 minutes ago
-
Flood victims’ heirs receive financial aid in Sialkot29 minutes ago
-
Sanitation billing to domestic consumers to start from next month: MWMC29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat assures support for FATA University’s development29 minutes ago
-
Get licenced by Oct 7 or pay the price, traffic police issue final warning49 minutes ago
-
Progress on police infrastructure projects in Dera region reviewed49 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for costal areas of Sindh59 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consulate hosts reception to mark 76th national day of China59 minutes ago
-
Anti-Malaria, Dengue spray campaign underway in Khairpur59 minutes ago