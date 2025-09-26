Survey launched for flood victims' rehabilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive survey has been launched in South Punjab to assess damages and facilitate the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.

The South Punjab Secretariat is actively monitoring the survey to ensure its effectiveness.

In this regard, Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan called on Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that transparency must be ensured in damage assessments. He noted that providing timely compensation to affected families was the government’s top priority. He further directed that grievance redressal committees be made fully functional and that accurate documentation of losses to human lives, houses, and crops be ensured during the rehabilitation survey.

The ACS added that the government will adopt a modern mechanism for disbursement of compensation to the victims. He said immediate relief will be provided based on survey findings, while the restoration of roads and bridges in affected areas will also be expedited.

During the briefing, the Commissioner informed that machinery and teams have been mobilized for infrastructure rehabilitation. He stated that the survey will be monitored through a mobile application and dashboard, while survey teams have been instructed to submit daily reports. Relief activities will continue until complete rehabilitation of the affected areas is achieved.

On this occasion, the Commissioner also presented a beautifully crafted monument of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam’s shrine to the Additional Chief Secretary.