Open Menu

Survey Launched For Flood Victims' Rehabilitation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Survey launched for flood victims' rehabilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive survey has been launched in South Punjab to assess damages and facilitate the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.

The South Punjab Secretariat is actively monitoring the survey to ensure its effectiveness.

In this regard, Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan called on Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that transparency must be ensured in damage assessments. He noted that providing timely compensation to affected families was the government’s top priority. He further directed that grievance redressal committees be made fully functional and that accurate documentation of losses to human lives, houses, and crops be ensured during the rehabilitation survey.

The ACS added that the government will adopt a modern mechanism for disbursement of compensation to the victims. He said immediate relief will be provided based on survey findings, while the restoration of roads and bridges in affected areas will also be expedited.

During the briefing, the Commissioner informed that machinery and teams have been mobilized for infrastructure rehabilitation. He stated that the survey will be monitored through a mobile application and dashboard, while survey teams have been instructed to submit daily reports. Relief activities will continue until complete rehabilitation of the affected areas is achieved.

On this occasion, the Commissioner also presented a beautifully crafted monument of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam’s shrine to the Additional Chief Secretary.

Recent Stories

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

53 minutes ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

1 hour ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

2 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

2 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

2 hours ago
 ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first a ..

Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan