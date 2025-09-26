MNA appreciates AIHS for raising public awareness about pharmacists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry appreciated the Al-Shifa Institute of Health Sciences (AIHS), Narowal for raising public awareness about the important role playing by pharmacists in the society regarding the awareness of medicine.

MNA visited an exhibition organized in connection with 'World Pharmacist Day' as the chief guest. He inaugurated the exhibition and visited the stalls set up by the students. In which public health, the importance of medicines and the key role of pharmacists were highlighted, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Anwarul Haq Chaudhry emphasized the need to increase public understanding of pharmacists’ contributions.

He said, “Pharmacists play a vital role in public health by providing safe and effective medicines to our communities.”

CEO education Arif Shahzad, Inamul Haq Chaudhry, former Chairman Municipality attended the event. Director Al-Shifa Institute Dr. Saeed Rasool thanked all the distinguished guests for attending the event.

It is important to mention here that 'World Pharmacist Day' was observed on September 25.