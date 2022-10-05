President approves filing of reference over Reko Diq Project

President Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has accorded his approval to a summary for filing of reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 in Reko Diq Project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has accorded his approval to a summary for filing of reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 in Reko Diq Project.

Earlier the Apex Committee, headed by minister for finance and Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited shareholders had agreed to a framework for settlement and revival of the Reko Diq Project in March 2022, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The Federal cabinet in a meeting held on 30th September had approved filing of a reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution with respect to the following questions of law of public importance:- "i.

Whether the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court reported as Maulvi Abdul Haque Baloch vs Federation of Pakistan PLD 2013 SC 641, the Constitution of Pakistan, laws or public policy prevent the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Balochistan from entering into the Reko Diq Agreements or affect their validity?ii. If enacted, would the proposed Foreign Investment (Protection and Promotion) Bill, 2022 be valid and constitutional?"