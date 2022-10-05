UrduPoint.com

President Approves Filing Of Reference Over Reko Diq Project

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:29 PM

President approves filing of reference over Reko Diq Project

President Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has accorded his approval to a summary for filing of reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 in Reko Diq Project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has accorded his approval to a summary for filing of reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 in Reko Diq Project.

Earlier the Apex Committee, headed by minister for finance and Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited shareholders had agreed to a framework for settlement and revival of the Reko Diq Project in March 2022, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The Federal cabinet in a meeting held on 30th September had approved filing of a reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution with respect to the following questions of law of public importance:- "i.

Whether the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court reported as Maulvi Abdul Haque Baloch vs Federation of Pakistan PLD 2013 SC 641, the Constitution of Pakistan, laws or public policy prevent the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Balochistan from entering into the Reko Diq Agreements or affect their validity?ii. If enacted, would the proposed Foreign Investment (Protection and Promotion) Bill, 2022 be valid and constitutional?"

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Company March September From Government Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

2 minutes ago
 IGP stresses for national unity to thwart enemy's ..

IGP stresses for national unity to thwart enemy's plan of fueling sectarianism

2 minutes ago
 Westerly wave entering upper parts of country to b ..

Westerly wave entering upper parts of country to bring rain:PMD

2 minutes ago
 BISP disburses over 63 bln rupees among 2,527,253 ..

BISP disburses over 63 bln rupees among 2,527,253 families

2 minutes ago
 World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teache ..

World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teachers with respect, honor: VC IUB ..

4 minutes ago
 Role of teachers crucial in creating educated soci ..

Role of teachers crucial in creating educated society: CM Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.