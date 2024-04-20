President Condemns Terrorist Attack On Customs Officials In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari condemned a terrorist attack on customs officials in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and paid tribute to the sacrifices of customs officials who laid down their lives while performing their duties, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release issued here.
He also prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.
The president also commended the services of the customs personnel and their efforts to curb smuggling, and he reiterated his resolve to combat terrorism and smuggling.
