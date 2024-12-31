Open Menu

President Felicitates Peoples Unity On Winning PIA Employees Union Referendum

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:36 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday felicitated the People's Unity winning the Pakistan International Airlines Employees Union referendum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday felicitated the People's Unity winning the Pakistan International Airlines Employees Union referendum.

The president’s congratulatory message was issued by the President’s Office's media wing.

As per the election results, Hidayatullah Khan of Peoples Unity was elected as president of the Union while Ahmed Lashari won the slot of Secretary General.

