President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui and Vice President Owais Khan visited the city college market area and discussed issues with the trader community.

On this occasion, representatives of trader associations expressed their happiness over his visit and expressed unity with the management of HCCI. Adeel Siddiqui reiterated that HCCI was an authentic platform for traders.

The shopkeepers informed that businessmen from small and large cities across Sindh, including Hyderabad, come to the cloth market and the glass bangles market to buy glass bangles and clothes, including a significant number of women.

Due to the negligence of the sanitary workers of WASA, the overflowing of the drains and manholes connected to the market, the business activities were badly affected due to slips and mud on the main road and the public was also facing severe difficulties.

The President of the Association of Cut Piece Cloth and General Merchants Muhammad Rashid Qureshi briefed about the prevailing issues of shopkeepers.

The President HCCI mentioned that complaints of stagnant sewage water on the main roads of other major markets of the city have also been received, and WASA has become completely ineffective.

He claimed that the trader community of Hyderabad pays sixty billion rupees in taxes to the government, and demanded a special package from the Sindh government to address the issues of traders and industrialists of Hyderabad, urging the Chief Minister of Sindh to initiate reforms by upgrading the status of the WASA as Water Board Corporation.

He also demanded the implementation of a biometric system in WASA, an increase in the number of sanitary workers, improvement in the condition of filtration plants, strict laws against the breakage of water supply lines, and the inclusion of representatives of the HCCI and social figures of the city in the board of directors of the Water Board Corporation to improve its performance.

He emphasized the need for legislation for recovery, elimination of penalties for recovery of outstanding bills, and facilitation of installments to improve the institution's condition. Earlier, President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui and Vice President Owais Khan attended the iftar dinner given to women buyers, as special guests. The members of HCCI and representatives of business community Ahsan Naghar, Maqsood Ahmed Chohan, Afzaal Chohan, Ayub Rajput, Javed Mushtaq, Sajid Rajput and a large number of business community were present in the event.