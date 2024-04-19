Open Menu

President Lauds Banking Mohtasib For Providing Rs 1.26 B Relief To Bank Customers

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauded Banking Mohtasib for processing over 25,000 complaints and providing monetary relief, amounting to Rs. 1.26 billion to banking customers in 2023.

The president expressed these views while talking to the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) Sirajuddin Aziz, who called on him and presented the Annual Report of BMP to him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He also appreciated the Mohtasib for providing an overall relief to the tune of Rs. 6.4 billion to the complainants since its inception.

Briefing the president, the banking ombudsman highlighted the role and performance of the Banking Mohtasib for the expeditious redressal of grievances by the banking customers who had been deprived of their hard-earned money and life-savings by fraudsters.

He further informed that BMP had recently introduced a user-friendly system of online portal, making it easier for complainants to register their grievances.

Highlighting the significance of providing expeditious justice to fraud victims, President Zardari said that the banking Mohtasib, as an institution, played an important role in delivering free-of-cost justice to people and promoting good governance. He stressed the need to keep pace with technological advancements to expeditiously dispose off complaints.

The president also underscored the need to raise awareness about the role and services of the Banking Mohtasib against the maladministration of the banks so that the maximum number of people could benefit from its services.

