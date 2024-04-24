President Raisi Leaves For Iran From Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:39 AM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada saw off the Iranian President and his delegation at the Karachi airport.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi left for Iran from Karachi airport this morning after completing his three-day visit of Pakistan.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada saw off the Iranian President and his delegation at the Karachi airport.
Earlier, Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.
He was addressing a large gathering during a ceremony arranged in his honour at the Chief Minister House in Karachi last night.
The Iranian President said both sides are considering joint measures to bolster political, economic, commercial and public relations for the development and prosperity of the people of the two countries.
Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi said Iran has made significant progress in industry, science and technology and is ready to exchange its skills with Pakistan.
The Iranian president also expressed his resolve to remove trade barriers between Pakistan and Iran.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian President leaves after 3-day Pakistan visit11 minutes ago
-
Iranian President reiterates commitment to promote bilateral relation with Pakistan10 hours ago
-
KP CM chairs meeting of Integrated Security Architecture’s apex committee11 hours ago
-
President Raisi accorded warm welcome on arrival in Karachi11 hours ago
-
Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease, diabetes risk: Study11 hours ago
-
President Raisi pays respects at Quaid's mausoleum11 hours ago
-
FM Dar speaks to overseas Pakistanis via Zoom11 hours ago
-
Govt to form parliamentary committee to end violence in Balochistan: CM Bugti11 hours ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.48m from 104 defaulters in 24 hours12 hours ago
-
Dr. Jamileh calls for role of Muslim women for promotion of Islamic culture12 hours ago
-
LESCO detects 73,722 power pilferers in 217 days12 hours ago
-
Farmers express concerns on low wheat price in market12 hours ago