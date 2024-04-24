President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada saw off the Iranian President and his delegation at the Karachi airport.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi left for Iran from Karachi airport this morning after completing his three-day visit of Pakistan.

Earlier, Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He was addressing a large gathering during a ceremony arranged in his honour at the Chief Minister House in Karachi last night.

The Iranian President said both sides are considering joint measures to bolster political, economic, commercial and public relations for the development and prosperity of the people of the two countries.

Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi said Iran has made significant progress in industry, science and technology and is ready to exchange its skills with Pakistan.

The Iranian president also expressed his resolve to remove trade barriers between Pakistan and Iran.