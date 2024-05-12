Prices of vegetable increasing day by day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The prices of the vegetables and fruits are increasing with every passing day and the district administration despite claiming checks on official prices failed to control.

During a visit to the vegetables and fruits markets in the provincial capital, the prices of some vegetables increased with every passing day while the prices of some remained unchanged despite tall claims by the officials of the district administration to control the prices to official rates.

The sale of onion increased to 219, tomato 110, garlic increased to 850 from 700 and ginger reached to 750 from Rs. 600 per kg. Potato white 120, Kachalu 260, Green pepper 100, Capsicum 70, Eggplant 120, Cauliflower 140, Okra 250 rupees per kg.

The price of the fruit Apple jumped to Rs 400 from Rs 310, pomegranate 450, cherry 380, Blackberry 220, pomegranate 290 while banana rates increased to 210 per dozen from that was Rs 150 per dozen a day earlier.

The price of live chicken increased to 440 from 330 a day earlier per kg while the price of eggs per dozen remains Rs 290, a Rs 20 increase from that was on Friday. When contacted, an official of the district administration told APP that they are checking the official rates and those selling food items other than the rates issued by the district administration, a fine has been imposed on them on the spot.

A lady during the vegetable market, said that despite tall claims by the official to check on the vendors, the vendors did not follow the official rates and were selling food items on their own.