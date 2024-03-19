Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and Captain Ahmed Badar shaheed

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali to offer his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali to offer his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Haq was accompanied by senior Minister Col. (Retd) Waqar Noor, Government Ministers Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to bereaved family the AJK premier prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the martyred highest place in Janatulfirdous.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed in Talagang to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah the almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyred Captain and grant patience to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Speaking briefly on the occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the entire nation was proud of its Pakistan Army, which has rendered unprecedented sacrifices while fighting against terrorism and terrorists.

He said that the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army have fought bravely to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan.

"The entire nation pays homage to its martyrs and their families whose loved ones laid down their lives for safety and security of the beloved country", the PM said.

It maybe recalled here that Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shahed embraced martyrdom while defending their motherland against the scourge of terrorism at Mir Ali in North Waziristan District.