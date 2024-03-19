Open Menu

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Pays Tribute To Col Kashif And Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and Captain Ahmed Badar shaheed

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali to offer his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali to offer his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Haq was accompanied by senior Minister Col. (Retd) Waqar Noor, Government Ministers Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to bereaved family the AJK premier prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the martyred highest place in Janatulfirdous.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed in Talagang to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah the almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyred Captain and grant patience to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Speaking briefly on the occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the entire nation was proud of its Pakistan Army, which has rendered unprecedented sacrifices while fighting against terrorism and terrorists.

He said that the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army have fought bravely to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan.

"The entire nation pays homage to its martyrs and their families whose loved ones laid down their lives for safety and security of the beloved country", the PM said.

It maybe recalled here that Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shahed embraced martyrdom while defending their motherland against the scourge of terrorism at Mir Ali in North Waziristan District.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Talagang Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

1 minute ago
 214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package i ..

214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC

1 minute ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

1 minute ago
 ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spo ..

ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spokesman

27 minutes ago
 Abrar vows to continue efforts for education secto ..

Abrar vows to continue efforts for education sector’s improvement

27 minutes ago
 CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

19 minutes ago
Human Rights activist for improving physical & men ..

Human Rights activist for improving physical & mental health of PWDs

27 minutes ago
 Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

35 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

35 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

40 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

40 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan