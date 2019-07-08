Prime Minister directs zero tolerance policy against corruption at airports

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to exercise zero tolerance policy against corruption at airports and take strict action against the elements creating troubles for the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to exercise zero tolerance policy against corruption at airports and take strict action against the elements creating troubles for the passengers.

Chairing a high level meeting to discuss the improvement of the administration of airports particularly the resolution of the issues faced by the passengers there, the prime minister called for improving the coordination among the organizations having their deployment at the airports to ensure hassle-free processes for the passengers.

Minister for Interior Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Shah, Secretary Interior Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Secretary Narcotics Control Amjad Javed Saleemi, Secretary Aviation Shah Rukh Nusrat, Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Muhammad Arif, DG Airport Security Force Major General Zafarul Haq and DG FIA Bashir Memon and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in details the steps to improve the administration of airports, security of the passengers and the problems faced by them during immigration and other procedures.

The prime minister said the promotion of investment and tourism besides provision of all out facilities to the overseas Pakistanis was among the government's priorities.

He said the overseas Pakistanis were the assets for Pakistan, so special attention must be given to resolve their problems.