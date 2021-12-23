Prime Minister inaugurates Rs. 140 million GC University Research Center on Sufism, S&T

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Sheikh Abul Hassan Al-Shadhili Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology here at Government College University.

He also laid foundation stone of the research center building, to be constructed at a cost of Rs.140 million, which would be utilized for research on bringing about improvement in practical life in the light of Sufism.

The institution was aimed at promoting societal reform; mutual harmony; respect of diversity; research on Sufism, science and technology; providing one platform to local and international researchers; and disbursing educational scholarships to students for research in this faculty.

Besides, the center will also promote research and education about Sufism in existing faculties like history, Islamic teachings, political science, literature etc.

The Research Center, which is providing education courses on Sufism at BS and M. Phil levels, will also offer Postdoctoral and Research Fellowship. Besides, the Center will also provide scholarships for PhD to promote research on Sufism.