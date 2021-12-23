UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Inaugurates Rs. 140 Million GC University Research Center On Sufism, S&T

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:34 PM

Prime Minister inaugurates Rs. 140 million GC University Research Center on Sufism, S&T

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Sheikh Abul Hassan Al-Shadhili Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology here at Government College University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Sheikh Abul Hassan Al-Shadhili Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology here at Government College University.

He also laid foundation stone of the research center building, to be constructed at a cost of Rs.140 million, which would be utilized for research on bringing about improvement in practical life in the light of Sufism.

The institution was aimed at promoting societal reform; mutual harmony; respect of diversity; research on Sufism, science and technology; providing one platform to local and international researchers; and disbursing educational scholarships to students for research in this faculty.

Besides, the center will also promote research and education about Sufism in existing faculties like history, Islamic teachings, political science, literature etc.

The Research Center, which is providing education courses on Sufism at BS and M. Phil levels, will also offer Postdoctoral and Research Fellowship. Besides, the Center will also provide scholarships for PhD to promote research on Sufism.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Education Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Madagascar boat disaster rises to ..

Death toll from Madagascar boat disaster rises to 85

3 minutes ago
 Laborer crushed to death as harvesting machine ram ..

Laborer crushed to death as harvesting machine rammed into a tree

3 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma in final, Gua ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma in final, Guard Group in subsidiary final

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.