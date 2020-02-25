Prime Minister vows not to burden consumers with higher utility bills: Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated the government's firm resolve for not burdening the consumers with increased utility bills, by keeping the electricity and gas tariffs stable through out-of-box methods

Briefing the media about the decisions of the Federal Cabinet, Special Assistant o the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the previous governments adopted anti-people policies by not passing on the power and gas generation cost to the consumers. Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime did not increase the tariffs in the wake of Panama papers case and 2018 for being the election year.

The prime minister, while chairing the cabinet meeting, advised the Ministry of Energy not to offset the power and gas generation cost by increasing their tariffs and instead find a way out by preparing a mechanism to revamp the obsolete structure of power sector, she added.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet deliberated on the challenges related to the transmission lines, which could not bear the load of over 18,000 mega watts, whereas in summer demands crossed 26,000 mega watts, causing disruption in power distribution system.

Moreover, the cabinet expressed the determination to hold the power pilferers accountable, besides use of the latest digital technology to control line losses and theft. It was informed that some 58,387 first information reports were registered against the power thieves in 2019.

The SAPM said the subsidized rate of Rs 5.35 per unit for the agriculture sector and for consumers using less than 300 units would continue as Rs 162 billion had been allocated in the budget for the purpose.

She said Special Assistant Dr Saia Nishtar briefed the cabinet about five pro-poor programmes launched under the PM's Ehsaas Programme. The patronization of poor segments of the society by the government was a step towards realization of the dream of State of Madina, she added.

Dr Firdous said Minister for Education and Technical Training Shafqat Mehmood presented the Pakistan National Education Plan 2020, which was approved by the cabinet after a thorough debate. A unified curriculum would be introduced in all the educational institutional institutions, including religious seminaries whose students would be brought to the mainstream by providing them modern education facilities.

A comprehensive education policy would be prepared to enroll 22 million out of school children, she added.

She said the curriculum for grade 1 to 5 had been sent to National Curriculum Council whereas that of Grade 6 to 8 had been prepared, which would be presented at a national conference next month for approval.

Under the new educational policy, she said, mother languages would also be integrated in the curriculum. After 70 years, the students of Daras-e-Nizami would also benefit from information technology, she added.

She said under the Hunarmand Pakistan, 170,000 students would be empowered through technical training as industries, and small and medium enterprises would be involved in the youth's career counseling process.

Dr Firdous said the government had decided to announce about 50,000 scholarships for the under-graduates.

She said the cabinet expressed its satisfaction over United States President Donald Trump's acknowledgment of Pakistan's positive role in the war against terrorism, which was a victory of the country's positive narrative and an Indian defeat.

The SAPM, in a series of tweets, said Trump's statement was an open admission of Pakistan's efforts for the world peace. The prime minister, she said, remarked that the world leaders were acknowledging Pakistan's positive role and stressed the need to further highlight the country's achievements on the diplomatic front and its positive image.