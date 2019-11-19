UrduPoint.com
Principals Of Various Colleges Transferred In KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Principals of various colleges transferred in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwahas issued posting and transfers orders of Principals of various colleges of BPS-20 and BPS-19 andposted them against new.

It was notified by Establishment Department here Tuesday. Naseem Khan (BS-20) Professor of Economics, under transferfrom GDC,Jamrud to GDC No.2 Mardan has been posted as Professor, GDC,Landi KotalDistrict, Khyber, ManzoorAli (BS-20) Professor/Principal, undertransfer from GDC No.2 Mardan to GDC Katlang Mardan has beenretained asProfessor/Principal, GDC, No.2 Mardan, Shujaat Ali Khan (BS-20)Principal, GDC, Daggar Buner has been posted asPrincipal/Professor, GDCKatlang Mardan, Ms.Farhat Yasmeen (BS-19) Associate Professor, undertransfer from GGDC, Mathra Peshawar to GGDC Takht Bhai,Mardan has beenretained as Associate Professor GGDC, Mathra Peshawar.

Ms. Beena Afsheen (BS-19)Associate Professor of Statistics, Under transfer from GGDC,Takht Bhai Mardan to GGDC, Mathra Peshawar has been retainedasAssociate Professor of Statistics GGDC, Takht Bhai Mardanand Ms. RabiaKhatoon (BS-19) Associate Professor of Islamic Studies GGDC,RustamMardan has beenposted as Associate Professor, GGPGC Mardan. Shah Fayyaz Khan (BS-20) Professor/Principal GovernmentCollege of Management Sciences (GCMS) Balakot has beenposted asProfessor/Principal, GCMS, Karak,Mr. Amir Hussain Shah(BS-20)Professor/Principal, GCMS Karak has been posted as Professor/PrincipalGCC No.2D.I.Khan and Mr. Muhammad Asad Khan (BS-20)Professor/PrincipalGCMS Timeragara has been posted as Professor/Principal, GCMSBalakot.

